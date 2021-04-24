Brookston man killed in White Co. crash

Investigators said the two-car crash on S.R. 18 happened when one car crossed the center line.

BROOKSTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police report a Brookston man died Friday night in a head-on crash on State Road 18 in White County.

Police said Aaron Jackson, 30, was traveling west on State Road 18 when his 2009 Nissan Maxima crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a 2018 Ford Escape that was traveling east near White County 150 East, just east of Brookston.

A Brookston town marshal arrived and started to render aid, but Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a State Police release.