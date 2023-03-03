'Frozen,' 'Hadestown' highlight Broadway in Indianapolis 2023-24 season

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Tickets for individual shows typically go on sale four to six weeks before opening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tony-winning Broadway musicals and a play are coming to Indianapolis as part of Broadway in Indianapolis' 2023-24 season.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming season:

"Frozen" — Nov. 16-26 at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre

"Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird" — Jan. 23-28, 2024, at Clowes Memorial Hall

"MAMMA MIA!" — Feb. 27 - March 3, 2024, at Clowes Memorial Hall

"Hadestown" — April 2-7, 2024, at Clowes Memorial Hall

"TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" — April 30 - May 5, 2024, at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre

"We are thrilled to introduce four new shows direct from Broadway to audiences right here in Indianapolis," said Leslie Broecker, president of Broadway in Indianapolis. "With such an eclectic mixture of powerful drama, incredible music, and dynamic story-telling as only Broadway can deliver, the 23/24 season truly has something for everyone."

2023-24 Broadway in Indianapolis season 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale and can be purchased online anytime or by calling the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices for the five-show package range from $200 to $635, depending on seat location.

Tickets for individual shows typically go on sale four to six weeks before opening.

Performances are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

As for the current Broadway in Indianapolis season, there are three shows left on the schedule:

"Les Miserables" — March 14-19 at Clowes Memorial Hall

"Hamilton" — April 25-May 7 at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" — June 6-11 at Clowes Memorial Hall