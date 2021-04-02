Broadway in Indianapolis announces lineup of rescheduled shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced the dates for rescheduled shows that were postponed due to COVID-19.
Last year, Broadway in Indianapolis announced five shows for the 2020-2021 seas: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Mean Girls," and "Pretty Woman."
The season was initially set to kick off Dec. 1, 2020 with "Mean Girls" at Old National Centre. Here is the lineup of rescheduled shows:
- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory": Oct. 19-24, 2021 at Clowes Memorial Hall
- "Jesus Christ Superstar": Jan. 18-23, 2022 at Clowes Memorial Hall
- "Pretty Woman": Feb. 15-20, 2022 at Old National Centre
- "Mean Girls": March 29-April 3, 2022 at Old National Centre
- "Dear Evan Hansen": April 26-May 1, 2022 at Old National Centre
Broadway in Indianapolis is in the process of contacting season ticketholders about the newly scheduled shows.