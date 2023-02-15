Broad Ripple Sertoma Club marks $3 million raised for charity

The money raised funds for 20 community groups.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've ever tried fundraising, you know how hard it can be to get that first thousand dollars.

So, kudos to a group who just reached the $3 million mark.

The Broad Ripple Sertoma Club has 120 members and raises money by running 65 casino and bingo nights a year - more than one a week - sporting their signature red plaid vests.

"The money we raised, we're all volunteer, all of us are, for the most part, in a retirement ... near retirement age group. We are at the point where we want to give back to the communities," said John Wallace.

The money raised funds for 20 community groups, with an emphasis on Noble of Indiana, the facial-cranial department at Riley Hospital for Children and the Reins of Grace therapeutic riding group.