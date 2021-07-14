Indy Parks breaks ground on family center at Broad Ripple Park

The building will also house a health clinic run by Community Health.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks broke ground Wednesday for a new family center at Broad Ripple Park.

The building will also house a health clinic run by Community Health. It will be constructed where the former family center was located in the park.

The partnership with Community is a first for Indy Parks. The city will ultimately own the building, with Community Health leasing its space.

Park officials said the agreement allows them to underwrite the costs of running the park, while adding new amenities.

"The family center is going to be our first gym on the north side, with an elevated walking track, some rooms and event space overlooking the river and just lots more program space than we had before," said Indy Parks Director Linda Broadfoot.

Two protesters attended Wednesday's groundbreaking, saying park land should not be used by a private hospital.