'Bridge Week' has helped acclimate new IUPUI students for more than two decades

For the first time in more than two decades, all freshmen - more than 3,000 - are being included in the program.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's welcome week - or "Bridge Week" as IUPUI calls it, as thousands of students move in.

The program has been helping first-year students for over 20 years, with a focus on making them feel acclimated and comfortable on the campus.

The university plans to offer ice breakers and other activities each day this week. They'll also fill them in on campus expectations and how to succeed.

"They have a student peer mentor that is with their section, and that's a student who's already been attending IUPUI and they're here to help bridge that gap between high school or a gap year between military coming into their college experience," said IUPUI's Rachel Swinford. "So they're able to hear from peers who were not too long ago in their position as a freshman."

This is also the first time since the pandemic that this welcome week will be all in person.

The university says freshman will end the week with a large pep rally on the football field before start of classes next Monday.