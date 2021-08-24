Fishers boutique teaming with nonprofit to give free wedding dresses to military, first responders, COVID frontline workers

Future brides must pre-register for the event, which is being held at Sophia's Bridal and Tux shop Aug. 25-26.

FISHERS, Ind. — Attention, future brides!

Sophia's Bridal and Tux shop in Fishers is teaming up with nonprofit Brides Across America to provide free wedding dresses to those in the military, first responders and COVID-19 frontline workers.

The event is taking place Thursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26, but registration is required.

To qualify, you or your fiancé must meet the job requirements, as well as currently engaged and planning a wedding within the next 18 months.

Those eligible a free wedding dress include:

Active duty military members or veterans within the past five years

First responders (EMT/paramedics, firefighters, police officers, correctional officers)

COVID-19 frontline workers (nurses, doctors, patient care technicians)

Click here to register for the event.

Sophia's Bridal and Tux shop in Fishers is located at 8966 E. 96th St.

To date, Brides Across America has gifted more than 26,000 wedding dresses through dozens of giveaway events nationwide each year.