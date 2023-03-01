Brickworld to showcase 50 LEGO displays at Indiana State Fairgrounds

The expo will be at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Brickworld LEGO Exposition is returning to Indianapolis.

The 65,000-square foot expo will be at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission tickets are $16, and tickets for military members and first responders are $11 with a valid ID. Presale tickets are available online for $14. Kids under 3 years old get in free. Parking at the Indiana State Fairgrounds costs $10.

"Brickworld invites fans to take their eyes off of screens and put their hands onto bricks to submerge in the fun of 3D playing and collaboration among friends,” said Mark Larson, chief brick officer and master builder.

The Indianapolis expo will feature 50 displays, including the "Indiana Jones Experience," island of "Stud Sand Beach" and "Super Robo Rally," where attendees will have the chance to maneuver large LEGO robots around a LEGO game board.

There will also be an area to play with LEGOs, graffiti wall and Great Ball Contraption, where a giant collection of small LEGO machines pass thousands of LEGO soccer balls around a loop.