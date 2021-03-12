Lego-inspired pop-up bar coming to Indianapolis in March 2022

The location will be revealed at a later date to ticketholders.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any Lego fans out there? How about more than 1 million blocks assembled for a good time?

The Brick Bar, a Lego-inspired pop-up bar, is coming to Indianapolis Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now for $22 per person. Guests will sign up for a 90-minute timeslot between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Children 5 and under can get in free before 6 p.m., and guests must be at least 21 years old after 6 p.m.

The location will be revealed at a later date to ticketholders.

Guests can compete in table tennis tournaments and take part in building competitions to win prizes, as well as listen to music from local DJs.

Tickets are nonrefundable but can be transferred to a different time, if there is availability.