Kentucky Attorney General's Office responds to Breonna Taylor's family, supporters and attorneys

During a Friday news conference, family members and the attorneys accused Cameron of withholding information.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Friday members of Breonna Taylor's family, attorneys and supporters spoke publicly for the first time since the grand jury's decision and Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement on Wednesday.

The grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment for shots he fired that went into Taylor's neighbor apartment. Cameron ruled that the other officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were 'justified in their actions.'

During the news conference, Taylor family members and attorneys accused Cameron of withholding information from the grand jury. They also called on Cameron to release the full grand jury's transcript and recordings from the case.

“If you want us to accept the results, release the transcripts. said Civil Rights attorney, Ben Crump. "So, we can have transparency."

Crump's Co-consel Lonita Baker went on to implore Cameron to release the transcripts. Baker also asserted that Cameron was not "fully upfront" with the Taylor family prior to the announcement of the decision.

“I took offense that you, Daniel Cameron, were not fully upfront with [Taylor's mother] Tameka Palmer," Baker said.

Crump questioned if Cameron "put his thumb on the scale of justice" and if the AG sent all relevant evidence on the case to the grand jury.

“If you did everything on Breonna’s behalf, you should have no problem releasing the transcripts," Crump said.

Shortly after the news conference, Cameron's office sent this response:

"Attorney General Cameron understands that the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor is in an incredible amount of pain and anguish, and he also understands that the outcome of the Grand Jury proceedings was not what they had hoped. Regarding today’s statements at the press conference, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law. Attorney General Cameron is committed to doing everything he can to ensure the integrity of the prosecution before him and continue fulfilling his ethical obligations both as a prosecutor and as a partner in the ongoing federal investigation."

WHAS11's Senait Gebregiorgis was at the news conference and will provide additional information later today.