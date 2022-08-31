Drew Brees partners with 2 Purdue teammates to open 10th Stretch Zone

The business features assisted stretching, something Brees said he utilized during his NFL career and continues today.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — Drew Brees is back - in business.

Likely bound for enshrinement in NFL's Hall of Fame, the now-retired quarterback is partnering with two other former Purdue Boilermakers in Fishers' Stretch Zone.

"Two of my best friends in the world, Ben Smith and Jason Loerzel, we were all college roommates at Purdue University from 1997 to 2000, Brees said. "I had a bunch of great memories there on the football field, and I think built an even stronger connection off the field as friends."

They've gone back to games on campus together, celebrated birthdays and traveled overseas. Now, the trio is opening a 10th Stretch Zone together. Three are in Indy. It's working, and they plan to open more.

"When you go to get into business with someone, there's always that, 'First you have to, like, trust the person or find somebody you're gonna trust,'" Loerzel said. "We got to skip all of that."

It's a full circle connection for Smith, who was a safety and now lives in Fishers.

To mark the occasion @StretchZoneUSA donated $35k to the Light for Levi Foundation & Leukemia Lymphoma Society. pic.twitter.com/zLSiEJu8nk — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) August 31, 2022

"We're all 43, 44 years old, and to be able to do this with them, you know, we're on the phone more often now. And I don't think a lot of people are able to experience that after you leave college," said Smith.

The business features assisted stretching, something Brees said he utilized the last five years of his NFL career and continues today.

"Sometimes, it's 'I just want to get stretched before I go play golf or before I go play pickleball'. Sometimes it's just been, 'I've been grinding all day, sitting at the desk', you know, work and whatever it is, it's like, 'You know what, I just I want to get get on the table and just get get stretched out', and you get off the table feeling like a million bucks," said Brees.

The company has a patented strapping system to help with resistance.

You are fully clothed, you don't sweat, and it's more of a training than spa environment. When you buy a package, a 30-minute session averages $40.

"This is a concept that I believe in because it helped me throughout my career," Brees said. "But for us now, from a business perspective, it's something that we can bring into the communities in which we live and provide a great service to people."