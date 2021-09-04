'Bre Workout Challenge' honors life of fallen IMPD officer

The event included one woman who says Bre Leath inspired her to become a police officer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday marks the one year anniversary of the death of Breann Leath, an Indianapolis Metro Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, the "Bre Workout Challenge was held in her honor – an event celebrating Leath's career and sacrifice.

Leath arrived at the IMPD Training Academy determined to become a police officer. Officer Babs Diouf was her field training officer.

“She was my rookie,” Diouf said. “She was a fun young lady, shining. She would come in the room and just lit up the room.”

But also she knew what she wanted and worked hard to get it.



“She showed the community, the world, she was not afraid to take the first step. She was not afraid to do police work,” said Diouf.

That even meant risking and losing her life in the line of duty.



“It is hard to think about her, but it is also nice to come together and, of course, just honor and remember her,” he said.

That's what the memorial workout challenge is about, to be like Bre, which in this case stands for Brave, Resilient and Empowered.



Diouf showed us some of the exercises, jumping pull-ups, squats and push-ups, a total of 231 reps - done individually or as a group. 231 was Bre's police department unit number.

One person who wanted to take part including a woman who said Bre had saved her life when she was pregnant with her son. The woman said she missed Leath’s funeral and wants to give back.

Preparations are underway for the Bre Workout Challenge starting soon at the IMPD Training Academy. #BeLikeBre pic.twitter.com/rBGNCvWX5q — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 8, 2021