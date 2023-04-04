'Bre Workout Challenge' honors fallen IMPD officer

It's been nearly three years since Ofc. Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

INDIANAPOLIS — Running, sit-ups and push-ups.

They're all part of a unique way to honor a fallen IMPD officer. People are breaking a sweat together to remember Ofc. Breann Leath.

For many of the participants, exercise is part of their life. But Tuesday's workout was for Bre.

It's been nearly three years since Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

Bre's mom was one of many who think it's great to honor her with the "Bre Workout Challenge."

"It's a way of keeping her alive," said Jennifer Leath. "And getting the community involved with activities with the police."

Bre's son was one of many who came for a workout Tuesday that includes two miles, 77 push-ups, 77 sit-ups and 77 squats. The exercises equal 231 total reps - 231 was Bre's police ID number.

Organizers said, for them, Bre stands for brave, resilient and empowered, and said those who signed up to take part in the workout wanted to "be like Bre."

"Our family is really grateful and honored that they continue to remember her and do things in her honor and just keep her memory alive, and it's just really heart-touching, so we just thank you," said Jennifer.

They're honoring and remembering a fallen officer, one push-up, sit-up and squat at a time.