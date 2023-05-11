'Braiding Sweetgrass' author Robin Wall Kimmerer will speak at Eiteljorg Museum in July

INDIANAPOLIS — A bestselling author and decorated professor is slated to speak at the Eiteljorg Museum this summer.
Robin Well Kimmerer, who wrote the popular books 'Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants' and 'Gathering Moss' will speak at the museum for a special event on July 2.
Kimmerer is a mother, decorated professor and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
She will be in conversation with Purdue University’s Felica Ahasteen-Bryant, director of Purdue’s Native American Educational and Cultural Center.
The event is being offered as part of the museum's summer offerings which also include screenings of the documentary Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene, in which filmmakers Zach Schrank and Aaron Yoder give a birds-eye view of the surface of Indiana and the Campfires treks series.
