'Braiding Sweetgrass' author Robin Wall Kimmerer will speak at Eiteljorg Museum in July

We have details on how to get tickets and hear the bestselling author speak.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bestselling author and decorated professor is slated to speak at the Eiteljorg Museum this summer.

Robin Well Kimmerer, who wrote the popular books 'Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants' and 'Gathering Moss' will speak at the museum for a special event on July 2.

Kimmerer is a mother, decorated professor and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

She will be in conversation with Purdue University’s Felica Ahasteen-Bryant, director of Purdue’s Native American Educational and Cultural Center.

The event is being offered as part of the museum's summer offerings which also include screenings of the documentary Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene, in which filmmakers Zach Schrank and Aaron Yoder give a birds-eye view of the surface of Indiana and the Campfires treks series.