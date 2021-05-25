'Boys to Men' workshop to help single mothers of young men

INDIANAPOLIS — A free local workshop is aiming to help single mothers of young men learn valuable life skills during formative years in their development.
It's put on by Single Parent Connection, Inc., which was started by single mother Dionne Brown, who ran into some challenges raising her son.
Those who attend will learn to fish and barbecue, learn how to jump a car battery and change a tire, use a lawnmower and more.
"To think of a woman raising a young man, there are a lot of things we don't know as women as far as what our young boys need to know," Brown said. "These are subject matters that are usually passed down from a father to a son but because a lot of single parents don't have that opportunity it provides that opportunity for them and they'll receive that knowledge."
The workshops are for single mothers of sons ages 12 to 18.