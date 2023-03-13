Wayne Township firefighters help free boy's arm from toy claw machine

INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy was caught in a bind Saturday afternoon when his arm got stuck in a claw game machine at a bowling alley on the west side of Indianapolis.

A crew from the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to Royal Pin Western, where the boy needed help getting his arm out.

The department said he was trying to retrieve a toy that was stuck in the machine when he got his arm stuck. Firefighters were able to free his arm and he did not have any injuries from the incident.