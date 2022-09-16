Celebrity golf outing raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Several members of the 13Sunrise team will take part in a celebrity golf outing to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
The event is happening Friday, Sept. 16 at Heartland Crossing Golf Links in Camby.
A meet-and-greet is planned from 11 a.m. to noon, with the golf starting at noon.
The organization currently has more than 200 members, who are in kindergarten through 12th grade.
A spokesperson with the celebrity golf outing said in its first year in 2008, the event raised $5,000 but went on to raise $68,000 last year. This year's goal is $72,000.
13Sunrise spoke with volunteers and parents, who praised the organization's efforts in helping kids step out of their comfort zones.
Click here for more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County, including ways to donate or volunteer.
