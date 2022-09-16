Celebrity golf outing raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County

Several members of the 13Sunrise team will take part in the celebrity golf outing Friday, Sept. 16 at Heartland Crossing Golf Links in Camby.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Several members of the 13Sunrise team will take part in a celebrity golf outing to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.

The event is happening Friday, Sept. 16 at Heartland Crossing Golf Links in Camby.

A meet-and-greet is planned from 11 a.m. to noon, with the golf starting at noon.

The organization currently has more than 200 members, who are in kindergarten through 12th grade.

A spokesperson with the celebrity golf outing said in its first year in 2008, the event raised $5,000 but went on to raise $68,000 last year. This year's goal is $72,000.

13Sunrise spoke with volunteers and parents, who praised the organization's efforts in helping kids step out of their comfort zones.

Click here for more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County, including ways to donate or volunteer.