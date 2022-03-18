Boy hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's east side

The incident happened on East 21st Street, near Post Road, shortly after 7:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a boy was hit and killed by a vehicle on the city's far east side Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on East 21st Street, near Post Road.

According to police, several elementary school students were waiting for the school bus at the entrance of the Warren Harbor Apartments.

Police do not know how the boy ended up in the road before he was hit.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation. Police are also speaking with witnesses to determine what happened.