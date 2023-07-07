13-year-old boy struck by car in Hancock County making 'miracle' recovery, family says

Jasper Young was riding his bicycle near Wilkinson when he was hit by a car on June 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKINSON, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Hancock County last month is making a miraculous recovery, his family said Friday.

Jasper Young was critically injured with a traumatic brain injury when he was hit on SR 109 near Wilkinson around 10 p.m. on June 17.

Doctors removed Young from a ventilator on June 27, noting the following two days were critical in determining how he would do. Though two days later, when announcing the arrest of a suspect in the crash, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said the teen "has shown very little improvement since the crash."

On Friday, July 7, however, the Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department shared a Facebook post with information from Young's mother with an uplifting update.

"Jasper's doctors are calling him a miracle," read the post on a group for the Pendleton Heights Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The post said an MRI showed previous blockages in Young's brain were gone, an area where doctors were concerned about a lack of oxygen or stroke was healed and blood vessels that were previously blocked all have blood flow.

A fracture in Young's neck had also healed, allowing doctors to remove his cervical collar.

Family members are hoping he will be discharged from the hospital next week, but Young had big plans before that.

"He woke up asking for McDonald's. We just finished a swallow study (x-rays as he eats and drinks), and he did perfectly! Big-Mac, here we come!" the post read.