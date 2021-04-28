Boy gives 200 'blessing bags' to Fishers police for people in need

The Fishers Police Department is encouraging more people to "be like Maddox" after the 10-year-old boy gave them bags of useful items to give to people in need.

FISHERS, Ind. — Wednesday, April 28, is Pay It Forward Day, a day dedicated to celebrating kind acts that happen every day of the year and on this day a 10-year-old boy named Maddox did something special to pay it forward in Hamilton County.

The Fishers Police Department tweeted pictures showing Maddox's generosity. They said Maddox started a non-profit that provides "blessing bags" full of useful items to people in need.

On Wednesday Maddox gave 200 of these blessing bags to the police department to keep in their cars and hand out when they come across people who need them.

The bags are filled with snacks, water and toiletries like a toothbrush. They also include a heartwarming note that reads "you are important."

Fishers Police said Maddox is "making this world a brighter place" and they're now encouraging others to "be like Maddox."