Boy, 2, dies after being pulled from pond

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a two-year-old boy.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in a retention pond at Eagle Creek Court Apartments, Speedway.
A fire department spokesperson said they arrived to find police officers and others performing CPR on the victim.
The child was transported to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children, where he died a short time later.
The victim's mother told investigators that she had been searching for the boy for about 20 minutes before he was found. It's not known how he made his way to the pond.