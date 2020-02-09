Boy, 2, dies after being pulled from pond

It happened Tuesday at a Speedway apartment complex.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a two-year-old boy.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in a retention pond at Eagle Creek Court Apartments, Speedway.

A fire department spokesperson said they arrived to find police officers and others performing CPR on the victim.

The child was transported to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children, where he died a short time later.