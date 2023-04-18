Inflatable bounce houses coming to Castleton Square Mall for a limited time

x
Credit: Bounce The Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight unique inflatable bounce houses are coming to Castleton in May.

Bounce The Mall will be at the Castleton Square Mall May 6-21. All-access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass.

The traveling assortment of bounce houses includes:

  • Balls in the Mall: The ball pit includes a central stage, which hosts a talented team of live entertainers who turn the party up with different games and music.
  • Headphone Disco Dome: Live DJs are inside the igloo-shaped inflatable structure where bouncers are given wireless headphones to choose their own beat to rock out to.
  • Sports Slam: Popular sports are combined into one elite competition.
  • Rapid Race: Friendly competition is encouraged in the 600-foot long inflatable obstacle course.
  • Birthday cake-themed circular moonwalk with giant presents, candles and ball pits to get guests in the partying mood
  • Massive selfie stations with larger-than-life props
  • Little bouncer castle, made for young jumpers

There will also be a "Bounce Cafe" with food trucks and patio.

Bounce The Mall will be at the Castleton Square Mall from May 6 through May 21.

