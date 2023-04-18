Inflatable bounce houses coming to Castleton Square Mall for a limited time

Bounce The Mall will be at the Castleton Square Mall May 6-21. All-access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight unique inflatable bounce houses are coming to Castleton in May.

Bounce The Mall will be at the Castleton Square Mall May 6-21. All-access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass.

The traveling assortment of bounce houses includes:

Balls in the Mall: The ball pit includes a central stage, which hosts a talented team of live entertainers who turn the party up with different games and music.

Headphone Disco Dome: Live DJs are inside the igloo-shaped inflatable structure where bouncers are given wireless headphones to choose their own beat to rock out to.

Sports Slam: Popular sports are combined into one elite competition.

Rapid Race: Friendly competition is encouraged in the 600-foot long inflatable obstacle course.

Birthday cake-themed circular moonwalk with giant presents, candles and ball pits to get guests in the partying mood

Massive selfie stations with larger-than-life props

Little bouncer castle, made for young jumpers

There will also be a "Bounce Cafe" with food trucks and patio.

