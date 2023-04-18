Inflatable bounce houses coming to Castleton Square Mall for a limited time

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight unique inflatable bounce houses are coming to Castleton in May.
Bounce The Mall will be at the Castleton Square Mall May 6-21. All-access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass.
The traveling assortment of bounce houses includes:
- Balls in the Mall: The ball pit includes a central stage, which hosts a talented team of live entertainers who turn the party up with different games and music.
- Headphone Disco Dome: Live DJs are inside the igloo-shaped inflatable structure where bouncers are given wireless headphones to choose their own beat to rock out to.
- Sports Slam: Popular sports are combined into one elite competition.
- Rapid Race: Friendly competition is encouraged in the 600-foot long inflatable obstacle course.
- Birthday cake-themed circular moonwalk with giant presents, candles and ball pits to get guests in the partying mood
- Massive selfie stations with larger-than-life props
- Little bouncer castle, made for young jumpers
There will also be a "Bounce Cafe" with food trucks and patio.
Bounce The Mall
1 / 8