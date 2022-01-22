'Bop to the Top' returns to benefit Riley foundation

Climbers returned in person after last year's fundraising event was virtual.

INDIANAPOLIS — Climbers hit the stairs at One America Tower Saturday morning for the in-person return of the annual "Bop to the Top" race.

Spaced apart to stay socially distant, each climber – or climbing team – hoofed it all the way to the top.

“It is thirty-six floors,” said climber Debbie Office.

That’s 780 steps. And one climb wasn’t enough.

“I’m doing the single climb and then the triple,” she said. “You’re feeling the burn by the first third, so I’d say, like floor ten, you’re feeling the burn.”

The race is a fundraiser to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation. Since 1984, "Bop to the Top," organized by Tuxedo Brothers, has raised nearly a million dollars.