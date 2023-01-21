Dozens 'Bop to the Top' at OneAmerica Tower to raise money for Riley Children's Foundation

Organizers estimate the event has raised nearly $1 million for the Riley Children's Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people climbed 36 flights of stairs at the OneAmerica Tower Saturday to help raise money for the Riley Children's Foundation.

The 40th annual Bop to the Top was held Saturday morning. Since the event's inception, organizers estimate the event has raised nearly $1 million for the foundation.

The event challenges people of all ages to climb the 36 floors. The distance is about 780 steps and 500 feet straight up.

People did it individually or as a four-person team.

There was also a "Triple Step" event for people who feel like one run up the stairs just isn't enough.

"We started [Triple Step] several years ago. We have about 100 people that like to go three times," said John Carr, an organizer of the event. "We do time people. We'll keep track of times and have awards ceremonies at the end of the event."

For those who didn't make it for the in-person event Saturday, there's a virtual event from Jan. 21-31.