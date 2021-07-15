Children pack meals for those need at Boone County summer camp

The kids at the Boys & Girls Club camp packed thousands of meals to help the hunger relief organization "Pack Away Hunger."

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Children at a Boone County summer camp got a unique opportunity to give back Thursday.

The kids at the Boys & Girls Club camp packed thousands of meals to help those in need. They learned about hunger in their community through a partnership with the hunger relief organization "Pack Away Hunger."

Kids between the ages of 5 and 12 worked as an assembly line to create meals made from rice, soy, veggies and vitamins. Organizers said it was an opportunity to teach the children about empathy.

"I hope that these kids learn to be kind, empathetic children in society. That they learn how lucky they are and that they are able to give back so that they can be active citizens to help solve the problems of hunger locally and globally," said Abigail Harlan, executive director of Pack Away Hunger.