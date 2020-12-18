Boone County man struck, killed as he retrieved mail

Leon Brandenburg, 83, died after he was struck by an SUV Thursday.

SHERIDAN, Ind. — A man died Thursday after he was struck by a car, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. in the 8400 block of East State Road 47, which is just west of Sheridan.

In a press release, the department said Leon Brandenburg, 83, had just taken items from his mailbox when he was struck by an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.