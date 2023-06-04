x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Boone County Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite dies

Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive in her swimming pool.
Credit: karrastock - stock.adobe.com

LEBANON, Indiana — A Boone County councilwoman died at her home Sunday.

First responders answering a call about a possible drowning found Boone County Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Medics attempted life-saving procedures, but Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported

Police are investigating Wilhoite's death, but do not suspect foul play. 

Wilhoite has served on the county's council since 2005.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ducks take over canal for Broad Ripple Duck Race

Before You Leave, Check This Out