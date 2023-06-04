Boone County Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite dies

Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive in her swimming pool.

LEBANON, Indiana — A Boone County councilwoman died at her home Sunday.

First responders answering a call about a possible drowning found Boone County Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Medics attempted life-saving procedures, but Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported.

Police are investigating Wilhoite's death, but do not suspect foul play.