Boone County Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite dies

LEBANON, Indiana — A Boone County councilwoman died at her home Sunday.
First responders answering a call about a possible drowning found Boone County Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Medics attempted life-saving procedures, but Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported.
Police are investigating Wilhoite's death, but do not suspect foul play.
Wilhoite has served on the county's council since 2005.