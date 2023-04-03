Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett remembered on 5 year anniversary of line of duty death

Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett died in March 2018 when a suspect shot him during a police chase. Five years later, his memory lives on.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Saturday marked five years since the death of Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was killed in the line of duty.

Pickett was killed when Lebanon police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on a woman on Yates Street. Officers on the warrant detail recognized another wanted person, John D. Baldwin, Jr.

Police said Baldwin was ordered to stop, but he and two other people got into a car and fled. A short pursuit ensued and officers were joined by assisting deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

The car, driven by Baldwin, Jr., stopped on Indian Springs Road, and all three occupants ran. Police say it was during the foot pursuit that Deputy Pickett was shot.

Five years later, his memory lives on.

His wife, Jen Pickett, and community members held a fundraising event and memorial to honor him at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

"That day was pivoting, life-changing, monumental," Jen said during the ceremony Saturday afternoon.

She also reflected on the work she and others have done over the last five years to help other law enforcement families with specific medical diagnoses.

"I wanted to help officers and their families the way they showed up for me when I lost the man who always showed up for others," Jen said.

She does this through the Jake Pickett Response Organization, which she established after her husband's death.

"We've helped over seven families — two families in Boone County — and we've given nearly $45,000 away," Jen said.

Saturday was a day of more fundraising, through silent auctions, donations and vendors donating some of their proceeds.

Jen said the organization aimed to raise $20,000. All of that will go towards helping another family in need.

It's one of many efforts that Jen hopes will make Jake proud and honor his memory.

"We'll keep responding like Jake and letting people know how he lived his life. Not how he died, but by how he lived his life and do that by helping the law enforcement family," Jen said.