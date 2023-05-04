Boone County Coroner's Office investigating jail inmate's death

The Boone County coroner is conducting an autopsy Thursday following an inmate's death at the jail Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail on Wednesday.

The coroner's office was notified of the death at the Boone County Jail in Lebanon around 7 a.m. An investigative team responded to the jail and determined a man incarcerated there was found in cardiac arrest.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County EMS, and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to the jail, where the man was pronounced dead, the coroner's office reported.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy Thursday.