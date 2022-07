The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Boone County authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-65 early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. on I-65 southbound just north of I-865.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 S/B near I-865 The right 2 lanes are blocked. This accident involves a fatality. Likely another hour before this is cleaned up. @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/wd9tw0GIAB — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 21, 2022

The right two lanes of I-65 southbound were closed early Thursday as police investigated the crash, and INDOT urged drivers to avoid the area.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.