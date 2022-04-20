Perry Schools book drive honors memory of boy killed in hit-and-run crash

Kyson Beatty was hit by a car on Dec. 11, 2021 and left for dead.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can help Perry Meridian Sixth Grade Academy honor an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last December.

Kyson Beatty was known for protecting fellow students from bullying.

The school is using a book drive to create "Kyson's FriEND Zone" devoted to books that support students and build up their confidence.

So far, the school has raised $720. They are hoping to triple that amount.

Click here if you would like to take part in the book drive.

According to investigators, he was riding a small motorcycle from a friend's house in Whispering Falls, on his way to his Southern Dunes neighborhood home when he was hit.

"He had big plans in his future, and we were all cheated out of that and getting to see him in life and getting to see what he's going to accomplish and what he's going to do," said Beatty's grandfather, Mark Tarter.

As part of our way to honor Kyson Beatty, the PMA student who was killed in an accident earlier this year, we are... Posted by Perry Meridian Sixth Grade Academy on Monday, April 18, 2022