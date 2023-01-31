Bold burglar captured on camera inside Butler-Tarkington home

Metro police think he's been caught on camera before and is likely responsible for other break-ins in the area, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video from the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood clearly shows a burglar in the act inside an Indianapolis home.

That thief is still on the loose.

Metro police think he's been caught on camera before and is likely responsible for other break-ins in the area, too.

In the Ring video taken from inside Jarron Burdine's home Monday afternoon, you see a brazen burglar making himself at home on West 43rd Street.

He takes his time — no care for the cameras. The crook spends 20 minutes methodically going room by room, committing a crime.

"Most of the drawers were open. Closets were overturned and thrown out on the floor," Burdine explained.

Burdine was stunned to see the daytime break-in on his surveillance. And the timing, he said, shook him and his wife even more.

"The guy, he left about five minutes before my wife got home from work," Burdine said. "She could have very easily walked in while he was still there."

Burdine's wife noticed something was amiss when she came home to find their stuff strewn all over the house. Then she saw the broken window.

The bad guy got in with a brick.

"He tossed one right through the bottom of the window, unlocked it, pushed it up, and climbed on through," Burdine explained.

Once inside, he took precious possessions, including the couple's wedding rings. After 20 minutes, he casually walked out the door with the couple's items in one of their laundry bags. Burdine says the suspect got away with not just their stuff, but also their sense of security.

"That's our space. That's where we spend all of our time and someone else is coming in and poking around like it's their own. It's almost like he was shopping," Burdine said. "He had the bag over his shoulder as he walked away like he just got out of the store, so it doesn't feel very good."

What's worse? Metro police believe he's hit homes in Butler-Tarkington before. IMPD shared a surveillance photo from another break-in with 13News from December. Detectives think it's the same suspect. Burdine's neighbors, once he shared the video with them, started reporting break-ins caught on camera, too.

"There's one potentially across the street within the last couple months and then tons of others in the neighborhood and the neighborhoods nearby," Burdine said. "So it definitely looks like something going on in this area."

Now, neighbors and police hope someone recognizes the suspect from the video or photos. Until the crook gets caught, Burdine says his neighborhood is on edge.

"It'd make a lot of people feel better to get him off the streets," he said.