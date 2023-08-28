x
Body of Shelby County man pulled from western Indiana lake

The incident was reported on Raccoon Lake in Parke County Sunday afternoon.
Credit: DNR

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana DNR officials are investigating after the body of a Shelbyville man was pulled from a lake in western Indiana Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 27, the Parke County 911 Center received a call reporting a man dove into the water from a boat and had been pulled unconscious from the water on the north end of Raccoon Lake.

Crews from the Bellmore Fire Department and Parke County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene to provide aid.

The man, identified by Indiana DNR as 64-year-old Dennis Kitsko, of Shelbyville, was later pronounced dead by the Parke County coroner.

Kitsko's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, and the incident remains under investigation.

Raccoon Lake is roughly 50 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

