ICO recovers body from Rockville Lake in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers from Rockville Lake Sunday evening.

Parke County police received a call that the adult was missing in the water around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene were able to assist in narrowing the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.

Divers were able to locate the victim about 30 minutes later in 14 feet of water.

Lifesaving efforts were taken, and the victim was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.