Body of 19-year-old West Lafayette man recovered from Tippecanoe River

Police said the man went missing while swimming in the river on Saturday night.
Credit: Indiana DNR
Indiana Conservation Officer boat.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River.

Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible drowning in the 600 block of North 1225 West shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Witnesses told police a man was swimming when he began to struggle, went under the water, and never resurfaced. 

Sunday night, boaters found a body in the area where the man went missing. 

The Carroll County Coroner's office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro.

