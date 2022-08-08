Body of 19-year-old West Lafayette man recovered from Tippecanoe River

Police said the man went missing while swimming in the river on Saturday night.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River.

Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible drowning in the 600 block of North 1225 West shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police a man was swimming when he began to struggle, went under the water, and never resurfaced.

Sunday night, boaters found a body in the area where the man went missing.