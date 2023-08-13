x
Local News

New York man found dead in Monroe Lake

The man from New York was recovered from the lake near Bloomington Saturday afternoon.
Credit: DNR

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered the body of a New York man in Monroe Lake.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders went to the Paynetown State Recreation Area after reports of a man going under water and never resurfacing.

Rajesh Kumar, 40, was found short after officers arrived. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Kumar was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses said that Kumar had jumped off the boat to swim and then never resurfaced.

According to the Indiana DNR, no life jackets were being used at the time of the incident. 

