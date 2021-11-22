Deputies investigate body found in Tippecanoe County

Investigators found the body of an unidentified white man in the 9600 block of County Road 325 North.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a rural area in Tippecanoe County.

Dispatchers were called at around 3 p.m. Monday by someone who had found a body in the 9600 block of County Road 325 North.

Members of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office went to investigate and found the body of an unidentified white man.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office is working to identify the man and his cause of death.

At this point, investigators haven't found anything indicating the man's death was a homicide. The sheriff's office said they are waiting on the results of an autopsy and to see if the pathologist can determine how the man died.