Body of girl recovered in Noble County lake

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl.
The child was found in Bixler Lake in Kendallville Sunday afternoon.
She was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m.
Lifesaving efforts were taken by both family members and responders, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officials are still investigating.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to always wear a personal floatation device when in or near the water and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.