Body of girl recovered in Noble County lake

The 6-year-old female was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl.

The child was found in Bixler Lake in Kendallville Sunday afternoon.

She was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m.

Lifesaving efforts were taken by both family members and responders, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials are still investigating.