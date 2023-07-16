x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body of girl recovered in Noble County lake

The 6-year-old female was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Small lake ripples and soft sunshine reflections.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl.

The child was found in Bixler Lake in Kendallville Sunday afternoon.

She was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. 

Lifesaving efforts were taken by both family members and responders, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials are still investigating.

Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to always wear a personal floatation device when in or near the water and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Inexpensive ways to get more sleep at night

Before You Leave, Check This Out