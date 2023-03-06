Body of man recovered from Adams County floodwaters

A release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources states investigators believe Anthony Gors drove around signs warning the road was closed.

ADAMS COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The body of a Jay County man was located in flood waters in Adams County.

Emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 300 West just north of 850 South early Monday morning. It is there that they found a Chevy Express van in the floodwater just north of the Wabash River.

Crews began searching for the driver, and a few hours later they found 55-year-old Anthony Gors of Bryant a short distance from the van.