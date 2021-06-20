Body of 17-year-old recovered at Tipton Lake

Emergency responders were dispatched to the lake's swimming area around 10 p.m. for a person who went under the water and never resurfaced.

COLUMBUS, Ind — Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body of teenage boy from Tipton Lake in Columbus Saturday night.

A short time later, the 17-year-old victim, who was not named, was recovered in approximately twelve feet of water near a swimming platform.

The investigation is ongoing, and an exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.