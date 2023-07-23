Family finds body of man in pond on Indy's west side

Vinecia Moore said first responders found her husband of 13 years, James Moore, in a retention pond near Hillcot Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD recovered a man from a pond on Indianapolis' west side Sunday morning.

Vinecia Moore said first responders found her husband of 13 years, James Moore, in a retention pond near Hillcot Lane.

"He was a good and loving man. I think that everyone has flaws and he didn't deserve to be shot and found in a pond hours later. She could have called me," Moore said.

Detectives believe he's the same man involved in an altercation at a nearby home early Saturday morning. Police said he ran away leaving his car behind.

Detectives weren't able to find him even after using a drone.

His family also searched for him. His cousin said they followed a trail of blood leading to the pond.

"We were hoping we would find him differently. We would find him somewhere wounded or taken to the hospital. But unfortunately, we were met with his demise," said Lindsey Pierre, his cousin.

Moore believes there's more to the story.

She said one of his children is with the woman he was visiting early Saturday before he was shot.

"He has like 12 kids. How are we going to fill those shoes? 12 Kids without a father now. It's about them, not me. This could have been avoided," Moore said.

Although his wife says he wasn't perfect, she's focusing on the legacy he left behind.

"He cared a lot about other people. He loved all his children. He's a mentor, coach, he's very loved in the community for what he does," Moore said.

As they try to navigate grief, they also hope the answers will help them heal.

"Once the story develops you will see where all the evidence comes out and comes clear. It wasn't what everyone thought it was," Pierre said.

"I just wish people get the help they need and stop letting emotions control their lives and hurt other people," said Moore.