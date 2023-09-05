Body of juvenile recovered from Lake Michigan

First responders were dispatched to Jeorse Park's breakwall area on a report of a 14-year-old missing in the water in East Chicago, Indiana.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered a teen's body from Lake Michigan on Labor Day.

First responders were dispatched to Jeorse Park's breakwall area on a report of a 14-year-old missing in the water around 4:20 p.m. Sept. 4 in East Chicago, Indiana.

Witnesses told officials they saw a group of juveniles jumping off the breakwall after being told not to by the East Chicago Marina staff.

According to the witnesses, a teen jumped off the wall and began to struggle in the water before disappearing under the surface.

Officers recovered the boy, and medics took him to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.