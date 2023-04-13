Helicopter finds dead body in Shelby County

A National Guard helicopter conducting exercises in the area found a dead body off a county road.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said a body was found in the 6900 block of North County Road 250 East, just off the roadway in a brushy area.

A National Guard helicopter conducting exercises in the area noticed the body, according to police.

Police believe the dead person is a man, but have not been able to identify him or how he died.