Helicopter finds dead body in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said a body was found in the 6900 block of North County Road 250 East, just off the roadway in a brushy area.
A National Guard helicopter conducting exercises in the area noticed the body, according to police.
Police believe the dead person is a man, but have not been able to identify him or how he died.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Darren Chandler of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661.