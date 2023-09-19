Body found in pond on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man's body was found in a pond on the city's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a body in the water around 2 p.m. Sept. 19 behind The Village at Eagle Creek condominiums in the 4300 block of Village Parkway Circle West, near West 46th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway.
Police arrived and confirmed the body of a man was found in a pond.
There is no information at this time as to how the man died.
