Body found in creek near Plainfield identified as missing Mooresville man

Deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Critser was last seen Dec. 24, 2022, on Bridge Street in Mooresville.
Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Critser, 28, of Mooresville.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner's Office positively identified the body of a man who was found in a creek near Plainfield Friday night.

The coroner identified the deceased as 28-year-old Jonathan Critser, of Mooresville, who had previously been reported missing to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Critser was last seen Dec. 24, 2022, on Bridge Street in Mooresville.

Critser's cause and manner of death are still under investigation, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. However, deputies said no foul play is suspected.

On April 7, deputies and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were called to the 7300 block of County Road 750 East, Clark's and White Lick creeks, around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a body in the water.

The following morning, the sheriff's office told 13News that an autopsy was scheduled for later in the day, and that positive identification of the person may take some time.

On Monday, Goings said investigators determined the victim is a white male between 25 and 35 years old, but his identity still had not been determined due to the condition of the deceased remains.

