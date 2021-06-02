Police: No signs of foul play in body found in Fishers pond

Police said a resident in the area of Allisonville Road and Easy Street discovered the body.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond Wednesday, June 2.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the body as 35-year-old Adam Louie.

Autopsy results are still pending to determine Louie's cause of death.

Police said a resident in the area of Allisonville Road and Easy Street discovered the body around noon.

The Fishers Police Department Dive Team recovered the body from the pond.

On Friday, the dive team went back to the area and discovered a car submerged in the pond near where the body was found. Police were able to determine the car belonged to the victim.

Police said there is no indication of foul play and no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Detective Tracy Jones at 317-595-3417.