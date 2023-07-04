Body found in creek south of Plainfield

The body was found near the 7300 block of County Road 750 East, that's near Clark's Creek and White Lick Creek south of Plainfield.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Hendricks County after a body was found in a creek Friday night.

Captain Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body was found near the 7300 block of County Road 750 East. That's near Clark's Creek and White Lick Creek, south of Plainfield.

At around 9:30 p.m., Goings said deputies and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were in the area investigating.

Saturday morning, the sheriff's office told 13News that an autopsy was scheduled for later in the day, and that positive identification of the person may take some time.

On Monday, Goings said investigators have determined the victim is a white male between 25 and 35 years old. The victim's identity still has yet to be determined.