INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park.

The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded area.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside the vehicle.