Water rescue turns to recovery in Fishers retention pond

FISHERS, Ind — The Fishers Fire Department was called to a water rescue Thursday morning in a retention pond neat East 141st Street and Promise Road.

Emergency crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to an address off of Harborvale Chase.

A spokesperson with the Fishers Police Department said they were working to recover the body of a male.

Police did not provide information on the male's age or circumstances as to how the person ended up in the water.