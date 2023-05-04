x
Water rescue turns to recovery in Fishers retention pond

Emergency crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to an address neat East 141st Street and Promise Road.
Credit: WTHR/Joe Fenton

FISHERS, Ind — The Fishers Fire Department was called to a water rescue Thursday morning in a retention pond neat East 141st Street and Promise Road.

Emergency crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to an address off of Harborvale Chase.

A spokesperson with the Fishers Police Department said they were working to recover the body of a male.

Police did not provide information on the male's age or circumstances as to how the person ended up in the water.

This is a developing story, and 13News has a crew at the scene gathering information.

