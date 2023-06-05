Bodies of 2 missing juveniles recovered from White River in southern Indiana

Witnesses told officers the two people were swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going underwater.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the bodies of two juveniles from the White River in Martin County on Saturday.

Officers responded to the river near the 1800 block of Williams Road around 6:30 p.m. June 3 on a report of two people missing in the water.

Witnesses told officers the two people, only identified as juveniles at this time, were swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going underwater.

Search efforts included by airboat, underwater sonar, dragging equipment and public safety divers.

Officers confirmed the bodies were later recovered just west of the Lawrence County line.

The Martin County Sheriff's Department, Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Indian Creek Fire Department, Martin County Ambulance, Martin County Coroner's Office and Vincennes Township Fire Department assisted in the investigation.